Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Annalee Felton Obituary
Annalee Felton
Annalee Felton, 91, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at a local hospital. She retired from First National Bank in Fort Smith and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Felton; her son, Stanley B. Meyer; and a brother, the Rev. Paul Zeman.
She is survived by her grandson, Stanley Boyd Meyer Jr. of Fort Smith.
Viewing will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019
