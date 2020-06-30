Annette Phillips
Annette Hurt Phillips, 84, of Fort Smith died Saturday June 27, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Little Rock, the second daughter of Barney Allen and Janie May Hurt.
Annette spent her youth growing up in Harrison, where her father was the manager of a Coca-Cola plant. In college, she attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi Omega fraternity. In 1955, Annette joined the first class of the University of Arkansas School of Nursing, where she graduated with honors. While a nursing student, she met an undergraduate medical student named Pat Phillips. Pat first saw Annette standing at the top of the stairs at the old medical school. He fell in love with her at first sight. The two dated over the next couple of years, and in June of 1957 Annette and Pat both graduated from their respective schools and married that very same month. They eventually settled and raised a family in Fort Smith. They were blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a fourth great-grandson on the way. They were also blessed with many wonderful friends.
Annette is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Pat Phillips; children, Kevin Phillips (Sumer), Sarajane Robertson (Dennis), Patti Ann Aclin (Greg); grandchildren, Chase Phillips, Kara Phillips, Deni Pitonyak (Dustin), David Robertson, Randle Robertson, Katherine Aclin, Sarah Aclin and William Aclin; great-grandchildren, Annie Jane Pitonyak, Parker Robertson, John David Robertson and Lucas Pitonyak; sister, Barna Jane Graves; sister-in-law, Jo Gwen Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association are appreciated.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.