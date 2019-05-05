|
Annie Ryan
Annie Laura Ryan, 89, of Magazine passed from this life Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Greenwood. She was born July 7, 1929, in her family home in Logan County to the late R.J. and Lucy (Gibson) Lewis.
At the age of 23, Ann met Dee, who she married on Nov. 15, 1955. She described him as the best looking man she had ever seen. They moved to the Alaskan Territory where Ann worked as a telephone operator, which at the height of the Cold War resulted in some unusual calls. In 1962 and 1966, Ann and Dee added two daughters to the family, Denase and Deann. They survived the Alaskan earthquake and moved back to Arkansas in 1971. Once home, Ann was involved in the community and her church. She served on the Logan County Fair Board, Girl Scouts, Little League and various roles at United Methodist Church in Magazine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A.D. Ryan; and her parents, R.J. and Lucy Lewis.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Magazine with burial at Blue Mountain Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Surviving relatives include, two daughters, Denase Harris and husband Lynn of Greenwood and Deann Forst and husband Ray of Magazine; four grandchildren, Tava Kokx, Michelle Jones, Beth Forst and Austin Harris; one great-granddaughter, Nikyla Kokx; two sisters, Mary Rogers Crumley of Choctaw, Okla., and Sally Rowton of Ardmore, Okla.; two sisters-in-law, Irene Lewis and Mary Lewis; and a large number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Harris, Ray Forst, Austin Harris, Steve Jenkins, Tim Lewis and Joey Lewis.
Published in Times Record on May 6, 2019