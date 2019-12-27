Home

Anona Simpson, 77, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; two sons, Jim and Tom Rogers, both of Sallisaw; a stepdaughter, Brenna O'Shaughnessy of Philidelphia; a stepson, Brian Simpson of Deming, N.M.; three brothers, Brian and Ronnie Long, both of Sallisaw, and Mike Long of Geary, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 28, 2019
