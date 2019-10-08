|
|
|
Anthony Carter Sr.
Anthony M. Carter Sr., 50, of Fort Smith Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Angela; a daughter, Sydney Carter; two sons, Anthony Carter Jr. and Ian Carter; three sisters, Donice Andrews, Starla Smith and Akua Carter; two brothers, Ronald and Jermaine Carter; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019