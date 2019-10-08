Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Carter Sr.


1969 - 2019
Send Flowers
Anthony Carter Sr. Obituary
Anthony Carter Sr.
Anthony M. Carter Sr., 50, of Fort Smith Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Angela; a daughter, Sydney Carter; two sons, Anthony Carter Jr. and Ian Carter; three sisters, Donice Andrews, Starla Smith and Akua Carter; two brothers, Ronald and Jermaine Carter; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.