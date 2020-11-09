1/1
Anthony Eubanks
Anthony Eubanks
Anthony Ray Eubanks, 65, of Rudy passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home. He was a retired carpenter, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served at Arlington National Cemetery as an honor guard.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Autumn Rae Eubanks; his parents, Elmer and Ida Lou (Lakey) Eubanks; and a brother William Eubanks.
He is survived by his wife, Diana of the home; a daughter, Christy Watson of Van Buren; two sons, Brian Tweedy of Van Buren and Neil Eubanks of Glenview, Ill.; four sisters, Marie Hartley of Little Rock, Marilyn Pate of North Little Rock, Rena Woolf of Perryville and Margaret Standridge of Wooster; a brother, Cliff Eubanks of Madison, Miss.; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Mount McCurry in Rudy with military honors, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends beginning at noon Thursday at the funeral chapel, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be John Ellison, Doug Rose, Teddy Wells, Casey White, Garret Standridge and Bradyn Tweedy.
Online tributes may be made at OckerFuneralHome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 9, 2020
He was one of the most loving kindness person you would ever met. He will be missed dearly.❤
Lorie
Family
