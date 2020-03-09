|
Anthony Hardin
Anthony "Tony" Bernard Hardin, age 54, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. Tony was born Jan. 31, 1966, in Fort Smith to James and LaTrelle Hardin. He was the only son of four children. Tony was educated in the Fort Smith Public School System. He obtained his associate degree from Connors State College. He continued his education at the University of Central Arkansas and received his bachelor's degree from Philander Smith College. Tony was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.
Tony met Christine Price on July 1, 1995, and they joined in holy matrimony on Aug. 1, 1998, in Searcy and two children were added to this union. Tony professed his life to Christ at an early age at Love's Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The family moved to Denton, Texas, and settled there in 2001.
Tony loved reading his Bible and meditating on the Word, listening to music, writing poems, praying, spending time with family and friends, encouraging others, laughing and always wearing a smile on his face. Tony loved books. He loved to read and had a constant thirst for knowledge. He loved sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He had a loving, gentle and caring spirit. He never met a stranger. Tony loved his family dearly. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, always thinking of others first. Even in death, he gave the gift of life to five individuals through organ donations of his heart, lungs, liver and both kidneys. He also blessed someone with the gift of sight and many others will be blessed through his tissue donations.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Phillips.
Tony leaves to cherish his loving memory his supportive, caring wife, Christine Price-Hardin; two sons, Darius Donta Dizer and Malik Shemar Hardin, both of Denton; his father, James Hardin of Van Buren; his mother, LaTrelle Gordon of Fort Smith; two sisters, Terri Hardin of Fort Smith and Angi Hardin Jones of Mansfield, Texas; his mother-in-law, Mattie Price of Earle; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Morse Street Baptist Church, 921 Morse St., Denton.
Arrangements were under the direction of aCremation in Mesquite, Texas.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020