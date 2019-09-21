|
Anthony Scherrey
Anthony "Tony" Paul Scherrey, went to meet his Lord on Sept. 18, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1940, as the second oldest of 11 children born to the late John and Mary Margaret (Kayser) Scherrey.
After graduating from St. Anne's Academy in 1958, Tony joined the U.S. Army Reserves. While serving active duty, Tony was proud to have received the award for Outstanding Military Instructor from General Bell. While in the reserves, Tony began his college education at the University of Arkansas, chose the field of education because he wanted to help children, and married his high school sweetheart, Claudia Robbins. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1964, he began what became a 50-year career in public school service. During that time, he received a Master of Science in Education and he and his wife moved to Arizona, where he worked in various roles in education including teaching on a Navajo Reservation as well as working as the principal of Salome High School and superintendent of Parker Public Schools in Parker, Ariz. In 1973, he and his young family moved back to Arkansas because they wanted to "come back home." Tony spent the next 32 years working as an administrator in various roles for Fort Smith Pubic Schools until he retired in 2005 as assistant superintendent of the Department of Instructional Services. During those years as an administrator, he was well-known throughout the community of schools as a strong supporter of teachers and administrative staff, many of which he considered friends, and by his frequent attendance at various athletic events, especially "rival school" competitions. While working and raising his family, Tony continued his own pursuit of higher education and in 1989 he proudly received his Doctorate of Education.
During the years of his retirement, Tony enjoyed mostly spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and his extended family, whether at the lake, hunting, fishing or trying to win a poker game or two. Tony loved to golf and never said no to a game especially with Big John, Les, the "Two Pauls" and many others — you know who you are. At the age of 73, he was thrilled to be the Senior Club Champion of the 2014 Cedars Golf Tournament.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William "Billy" and John Charles.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Claudia (Robbins) Scherrey; and their four children, Ben and wife Mai of Bangkok, Thailand, Edd and husband Amos of Memphis, Tenn., Serena of Fort Smith and Mary Ruth and husband John of Southbury, Conn. Tony loved his grandchildren including three granddaughters, Charlotte, Caroline and Olivia; and six grandsons, Morgan, Preston, John Henry, Sammy, Danny and Tony and enjoyed spending as much time with each of them as possible. He was also a proud uncle and great-uncle to numerous nieces, nephews and their children. He is also survived by his eight siblings and their spouses, Mary Margaret and Ron Peek-Cabot, David and Rochelle Scherrey of Greenwood, Father Michael Scherrey of Ottowa, Canada, Joe and Margaret Scherrey of Fort Smith, Anna and Louis Stutts of Fort Smith, Amelia and Gary Hamm of Greenwood, Steven and Loretta Scherrey of Conway and Patrick and Debbie Scherrey of Little Rock; and sister-in-law, Theresa (Moellers) Scherrey of McAllen, Texas.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, with the placement of his cremains to follow in the church Columbarium.
Visitation will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the rosary at 7 p.m. at Fentress Mortuary Chapel.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to the .
Published in Times Record on Sept. 22, 2019