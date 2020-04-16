Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Stringer

Send Flowers
Anthony Stringer Obituary
Anthony Stringer
Anthony Paul Stringer, 56, of Van Buren died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Van Buren.
Family-hosted memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by two daughters, Ciara and Micci Stringer; a son, Audie Stringer; his mother, Patsy Hughes; two sisters, Deborah Stringer-Knight and Soundra Brown; two brothers, J.D. Stringer Jr. and Sean Hughes of Van Buren; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -