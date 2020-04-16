|
|
|
Anthony Stringer
Anthony Paul Stringer, 56, of Van Buren died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Van Buren.
Family-hosted memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by two daughters, Ciara and Micci Stringer; a son, Audie Stringer; his mother, Patsy Hughes; two sisters, Deborah Stringer-Knight and Soundra Brown; two brothers, J.D. Stringer Jr. and Sean Hughes of Van Buren; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2020