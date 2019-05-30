Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Westside Pentecostal Church
Huntington, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony VanRiper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony VanRiper


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony VanRiper Obituary
Anthony VanRiper
Anthony D. VanRiper, 49, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home. He was born July 10, 1969, in Fort Smith. Anthony graduated from Clarksville High School in 1987. He worked as a welder fabricator in his own shop, building high-end audio stands which are in homes all over the world. Anthony truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: studying and reading his Bible, going to church, spending time with friends and family, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his mother, Leamae VanRiper of Fort Smith; wife, Missy Kaye of Booneville; a brother, Damon VanRiper of Fort Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Loren Pendergrass of Central City; a daughter, Krystina VanRiper of Conway; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Dean VanRiper.
Family, friends and all whose lives Anthony touched are invited to reminisce, pray and support one another at a memorial service to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington. A fellowship lunch will follow the service.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now