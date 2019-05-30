|
|
Anthony VanRiper
Anthony D. VanRiper, 49, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home. He was born July 10, 1969, in Fort Smith. Anthony graduated from Clarksville High School in 1987. He worked as a welder fabricator in his own shop, building high-end audio stands which are in homes all over the world. Anthony truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: studying and reading his Bible, going to church, spending time with friends and family, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his mother, Leamae VanRiper of Fort Smith; wife, Missy Kaye of Booneville; a brother, Damon VanRiper of Fort Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Loren Pendergrass of Central City; a daughter, Krystina VanRiper of Conway; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Dean VanRiper.
Family, friends and all whose lives Anthony touched are invited to reminisce, pray and support one another at a memorial service to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington. A fellowship lunch will follow the service.
Published in Times Record on May 31, 2019