Antoinette Duddy
Antoinette Duddy, 83, of Alma passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born July 27, 1936, in Reading, Pa. She was bookkeeper at Abington Hospital in Pennsylvania, where she knew everyone's name, and worked at La Posada Assisted Living in Green Valley, Ariz. Locally, she worked at A Little Bit of Mexico in Van Buren. She was a devout Christian and an avid volunteer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Richard Duddy Sr.
She is survived by four daughters, Karen Duddy of Alma, Barbara Little of Fort Smith, Kathy Holden of Fayetteville, N.C., and Connie Divel of Ashville, N.C.; a son, Rich Duddy of Roanoke, Va.; a brother, Henry Przecha of Quakertown, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Jason Watkins (Jaime), Robert Watkins, Elizabeth Watkins, Sean Holden (Brittney) Adam Holden, Kevin Divel and Mellisa Divel; seven great-grandchildren, Delaney, Leena, Colin, Owen, Nora, Harvey and Faylene; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at First Baptist Church in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Inurnment of ashes will be at St. Francis Episcopal Church Columbarium in Green Valley.
The family will visit with friends beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 211 N. Mountain Grove Road, Alma, prior to the service.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
