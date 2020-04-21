Home

More Obituaries for Anton Thrall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anton Thrall


1986 - 2020
Anton Thrall Obituary
Anton Thrall
Anthony "Anton" Dale Thrall, 33, passed away April 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. Born Nov. 26, 1986, in Morilliton, Anton grew up with a deep love and connection to nature and the outdoors that he carried throughout his life. He graduated from Perryville High School and attended Arkansas Tech University. He worked mostly as a freelance artist and for a time with the Sebastian County Humane Society in Fort Smith. Anton had many interests but animals, plants, art, science and stories were his greatest passions. His creativity, curiosity and sense of humor were loved by those who knew him well.
He is survived by his longtime partner, Jennifer Frost of Fort Smith; his mother, Shanara Thrall of Casa; two brothers, Motan Thrall of Conway and Nathan Auvil of Perryville; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and close friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements were made through Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Donations may be made in his honor to Kitties and Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903, or the animal .
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020
