April Shumate
April Shumate, 77, of Sallisaw died Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by three daughters, Renee Vanzant of Gaston, Ore., Annette Teague of Hanson, Okla., and Janna Williams of Vancouver, Wash.; a son, Bobby Shumate of Hanson; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020