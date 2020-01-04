|
Archie Edwards
Archie C. Edwards, 68, of Muldrow passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 28, 1951, to Elmer "Jack" Ellis Edwards and Rosie Violet Russell at their home in Muldrow. He married Donna Cranfield-Edwards on July 10, 1980. Archie was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was an all-around family man and a jack-of-all-trades. Truck driving was his main profession but in his spare time he enjoyed being with family and friends, playing cards, shooting pool, carpentry and watching his Patriots play football. After his retirement, he and his wife began attending craft shows and enjoying life to its fullest.
He was preceded in death his parents and a sister, Mavis Hudson.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Edwards of Muldrow; three daughters, Tonya Hill of Muldrow, Sonya Edwards of Siloam Springs and Samantha and husband Daniel Newell of Van Buren; a son, Kevin and wife Shawn Edwards of Muldrow; two sisters, Faye Treat of Silex, Mo., and CheChe Middleton of Gans; six brothers, Bill Ed of Muldrow, Junior and Jimmy, both of Roland, Randy of Alma, Tony of Gans and Robbie of Sallisaw; 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Chris, Stephanie, John Paul, Devin, Mathew, Kristina, Taylor, Darren, Drew, Gentrie, Logan and Blaz; and seven great-grandkids, Tysen, Kassidy, Kiah, Hudson, Camela, Blakely and Wilder.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Devin Harriman, John Paul Hill, Daniel Middleton, Joe Middleton, Allen McCullers and Clayton Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Rick Sharp, Gary Sharp, Roger Sharp and Larry Edwards.
Memorials may be made to Armstrong Bank c/o Donna L. Edwards/Heath Sharp account.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020