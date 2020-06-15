Archie Girty

Archie Lee Girty, 75, of Vian died Friday, June 12, 2020, in Vian.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Grimmett Cemetery in Vian.

He is survived by three daughters, Tina Girty, Kathy Nguyen and Amy McWaters; a sister, Wynona Christie; a brother, Mike Girty; and seven grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



