Archie Girty
Archie Lee Girty, 75, of Vian died Friday, June 12, 2020, in Vian.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Grimmett Cemetery in Vian.
He is survived by three daughters, Tina Girty, Kathy Nguyen and Amy McWaters; a sister, Wynona Christie; a brother, Mike Girty; and seven grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
