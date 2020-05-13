Home

Archie Jackson Obituary
Archie Jackson
Archie Ray Jackson, 71, of Fort Smith passed away May 5, 2020, in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Pool and Jimmie Switzer Pool.
He is survived by a son, William Jackson of Dallas, a brother, Daniel Pool of Fort Smith; and two sisters, Alice Flake of Fort Smith and Ruby Jean Barringer of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with burial at Oak Cemetery.
Published in Times Record on May 15, 2020
