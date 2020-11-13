1/
Archie Madding
Archie Roy Madding, 83, of Sallisaw died Nov. 13, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; two sons, Charles and Wendel Madding; two sisters, Virginia Marshall and Carol Parman; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
