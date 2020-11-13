Archie Madding

Archie Roy Madding, 83, of Sallisaw died Nov. 13, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; two sons, Charles and Wendel Madding; two sisters, Virginia Marshall and Carol Parman; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore.



