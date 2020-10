Or Copy this URL to Share

Archie Winters Jr.

Archie Cleveland Winters Jr., 39, of Fort Smith died Sept. 22, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.

He is survived by a daughter, Shannon Suggs; three sons, Shannon, Tristan and Victor Winters; his mother, Shirley Winters; three sisters, Vicky Black, Angela Bivona and Crystal Winters; and a brother, Shannon Suggs.

Viewing will be 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



