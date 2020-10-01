Archie Winters Jr.

Archie Cleveland Winters Jr. was called to take his eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was a blessing to Shirley Suggs and the late Archie Cleveland Winters Sr. on Monday, April 27, 1981, in Fort Smith.

Archie loved and was loyal to his family and friends. His three sons were his heart and the joy of his life. He loved playing around with all of his nieces and nephews. His favorite color was red and he was a lover of hip hop music. He would spend hours listening to hip hop and writing lyrics. His brother stated, "Archie said life was no fun living by the book." He truly lived by those words and that's what made him a great person to know and love. He will be greatly missed by those who loved and appreciated his high-spirited personality.

He will be forever cherished by his three sons, Shannon and Victor Winters, both of Fort Smith, and Tristan Winters of Fayetteville; his mother, Shirley Winters of Fort Smith; a brother, Shannon Suggs (Laura) of Greenwood; three sisters, Vicky Black (Daniel) of Panama and Angela Bivona and Crystal Winters, both of Fort Smith; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith.



