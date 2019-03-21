|
Arl Cross
Arl B. Cross, 93, of Fort Smith passed away March 18, 2019. He was born July 18, 1925, in the Palestine community, near Greenwood, to Roy Cross and Maude Spessard Cross. Arl was a sergeant in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a member of the 95th Bomb Group Association. He loved to fly, read his Bible and spend time with his family.
Arl was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clohie Cross and John Cross; one sister, Bonnie Cross; and one grandson, Jasper Burns.
He is survived by his wife Doris; one son, Greg Cross and wife Susie of Barling; one daughter, Debby Hobbs of Fort Smith; one sister, Royce Coleman of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Pete Hobbs, Katy Kehler, Ben Hobbs, Michelle Childers and husband Shedon and Kevin Burns; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2019