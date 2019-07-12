|
Arlene Pollock
Arlene Cohen Pollock, 89, of San Diego passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019, in Lafayette, Colo. Arlene was a lifelong homemaker and an avid dog lover. Gracious and refined, Arlene could wear a white suit to a dog show and finish the day spotless. Other interests included knitting, classical music, origami, the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego Padres. She was born Dec. 11, 1929, to the late Benjamin L. and Jenny Marx Cohen in Buffalo, N.Y. The family relocated to Arkansas when Arlene was four-years-old. Arlene graduated from Fort Smith High School and attended the University of Oklahoma as an art major. She married H. Newton Pollock Jr. in 1950 and they lived together in Fort Smith for 30 years before relocating to San Diego.
Arlene was predeceased by her oldest son, Harry Newton (Tracy) Pollock III.
She is survived by her husband, Newt; son, Brent of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Ann Lincoln of Erie, Colo.; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Generous in death as in life, Arlene donated her remains to the Colorado State Anatomical Board. Her life will be celebrated at a memorial service in the spring of 2020.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's memory be made to Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446 or online at www.cci.org/tribute.
Published in Times Record on July 14, 2019