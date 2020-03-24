|
Arlene Price
Arlene Amelia (White) Price was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1931 to Dr. Wayne E. White and Laura Brown White. She graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy in 1953. She was married to Roger DeForrest Hartman in 1952. Arlene retired in Fort Smith after a successful 30-year career in occupational therapy. She was a lover of reading, crafts and travel, but above all else, she cherished her family and friends.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Roger; three children, Kathleen Hartman in Minnesota, Samual Rogers Price in Missouri and Jennifer Paler in California; and five grandchildren, Mark, John, Alex, Frank and Paige.
Celebration of Arlene's life will be held at a future date when conditions allow. As per request, her body has been donated to the Arkansas Medical School.
Donations may be made to the .
Information submitted by Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 26, 2020