Arlene Price


1931 - 2020
Arlene Price Obituary
Arlene Price
Arlene Amelia (White) Price was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1931 to Dr. Wayne E. White and Laura Brown White. She graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy in 1953. She was married to Roger DeForrest Hartman in 1952. Arlene retired in Fort Smith after a successful 30-year career in occupational therapy. She was a lover of reading, crafts and travel, but above all else, she cherished her family and friends.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Roger; three children, Kathleen Hartman in Minnesota, Samual Rogers Price in Missouri and Jennifer Paler in California; and five grandchildren, Mark, John, Alex, Frank and Paige.
Celebration of Arlene's life will be held at a future date when conditions allow. As per request, her body has been donated to the Arkansas Medical School.
Donations may be made to the .
Information submitted by Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 26, 2020
