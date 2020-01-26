|
Arlene Reid
Arlene Holeman Reid, who resided in Charleston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born May 31, 1936, in Poteau, to the late Arlie W. Holeman and Mary Corinna Garner Holeman. She was 83 years old. Arlene was a secretary for 11 years at Career Resource Center at Mound Fort Junior High in Ogden, Utah. She was a troop leader, adult trainer, and staff aide for Utah Girl Scout Council, a docent at Bertha Eccles Art Center in Ogden, Utah, and a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Branch.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Annette Rynhart.
She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Ralph R. Reid Jr.; two sons, Steven Jay Reid and wife Denise of Plain City, Utah, and David Ralph Reid and wife Cindy of West Palm Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher, Brandon, Brady, Davey, and Jordan Reid; three great-grandchildren, Cooper, Hudson and Dylan Reid; and a stepgreat-grandchild, Kelsey Michaels.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, with the Rev. Janet Barrow officiating. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Rollie Hamilton, Christine Hamilton, J.B. Turner, John Turner, Richard Turner, and Ron Lachapelle.
Honorary pallbearer is Bill Mainer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Community Outreach Services, 317 W. Walnut St. Paris, AR 72855 or call (479) 963-3300.
To view the video tribute, please visit videos.lifetributes.com/1049916.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 27, 2020