Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
2200 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Reid Obituary
Arlene Reid
Arlene Holeman Reid, who resided in Charleston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born May 31, 1936, in Poteau, to the late Arlie W. Holeman and Mary Corinna Garner Holeman. She was 83 years old. Arlene was a secretary for 11 years at Career Resource Center at Mound Fort Junior High in Ogden, Utah. She was a troop leader, adult trainer, and staff aide for Utah Girl Scout Council, a docent at Bertha Eccles Art Center in Ogden, Utah, and a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Branch.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Annette Rynhart.
She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Ralph R. Reid Jr.; two sons, Steven Jay Reid and wife Denise of Plain City, Utah, and David Ralph Reid and wife Cindy of West Palm Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher, Brandon, Brady, Davey, and Jordan Reid; three great-grandchildren, Cooper, Hudson and Dylan Reid; and a stepgreat-grandchild, Kelsey Michaels.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, with the Rev. Janet Barrow officiating. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Rollie Hamilton, Christine Hamilton, J.B. Turner, John Turner, Richard Turner, and Ron Lachapelle.
Honorary pallbearer is Bill Mainer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Community Outreach Services, 317 W. Walnut St. Paris, AR 72855 or call (479) 963-3300.
To view the video tribute, please visit videos.lifetributes.com/1049916.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -