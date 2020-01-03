Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arlo Painter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlo Painter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlo Painter Obituary
Arlo Painter
Arlo Thomas Painter, 49, of Alma passed from this life on Dec. 30, 2019, at his home. He worked with his cousin Jeff on his farm.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Shirley (Brisher) Painter and Troy Painter.
He is survived by a son, Thomas Miller of Van Buren; a brother, Jason Painter of Little Rock; his aunt and uncle, Earlene and Johnny Painter of Alma; and numerous cousins and friends.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -