Arlo Painter
Arlo Thomas Painter, 49, of Alma passed from this life on Dec. 30, 2019, at his home. He worked with his cousin Jeff on his farm.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Shirley (Brisher) Painter and Troy Painter.
He is survived by a son, Thomas Miller of Van Buren; a brother, Jason Painter of Little Rock; his aunt and uncle, Earlene and Johnny Painter of Alma; and numerous cousins and friends.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 4, 2020