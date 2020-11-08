Armil Morgan Jr.
Armil Z. Morgan Jr. died Saturday, Nov. 7th, 2020, at his home in Coal Hill.
Mr. Morgan was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Clarksville. He was preceded in death by his father, Armil Z. Morgan Sr.; his mother, Lura Garner Morgan; and an infant brother.
Mr. Morgan is survived by three sisters, Mary Ann Hurst of Ozark, Lisa Brison and husband Jerry of Coal Hill, and Sandra Johnson and husband Tommy of Ozark; brother, Kevin Morgan of Coal Hill; four children, Bradley Morgan and wife Gina of Ashdown, Ark., Carrie Smith and husband Brandon of Nashville, Ark., Stephanie Hale and husband John of Coal Hill, and Christopher Morgan and wife Mandy of Mountain Home, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bob Powers officiating, burial is at Coal Hill Cemetery under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home-Ozark.
Pallbearers will be John Clements, Tommy and William Johnson, Steven Hurt, Ronnie "Spike" Garner, Ronnie Garner and Lynn Bartlett.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Woodland Baptist Church. To leave online condolence, visit the website: shafferfuneralhomeozark.com
.