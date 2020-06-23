Arnold Bogner
Arnold "Arnie" Bogner, 83, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, June 22, 2020, at his home. He was a retired manager from Farmland Industries and the owner and operator of Bogner's Lawn Mower Shop in Van Buren. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren and the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen (Gaut) Bogner; his parents, Jacob and Agnes (Droste) Bogner; a sister, Angie Williams; and a brother, Andy Bogner.
He is survived by his wife, Oleta (Williams) Bogner of the home; three daughters, Debbie Moore and husband Danny, Deena Dunn and husband Paul and Tonia Fry and husband Brian, all of Van Buren; a son, Terry Bogner and wife Robin of Van Buren; four stepsons; four sisters, Mary Hossman, Phyllis Hauver, Pauline Kristek and Agnes Walsh, all of Kansas; two brothers, Richard and David Bogner, both of Kansas; and nine grandchildren, Brandon Moore (Jackie), Todd Dunn (Sarah), Courtney Moore, Jake Bogner (Julie), Ty and Brett Dunn, Chase and Brooke Moore and Maddox Fry.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Van Buren Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 443, Van Buren, AR 72957, or online at www.vbclub.org.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.