1/1
Aroonthip Phoumivong
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aroonthip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aroonthip Phoumivong
Aroonthip Phoumivong, 43, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 4, 2020. She was born Aug. 27, 1977, in Vientiane, Laos, to Koonkeo and Manivan Chanthorn. She was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Prasit of the home; two sons, Kadin "K.C." Nicholas Phoumivong and Evan Maddox Phoumivong; her parents, Koonkeo and Manivan Chanthorn; and a sister, Kristina Thrift and husband Douglas.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved