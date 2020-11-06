Aroonthip Phoumivong
Aroonthip Phoumivong, 43, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 4, 2020. She was born Aug. 27, 1977, in Vientiane, Laos, to Koonkeo and Manivan Chanthorn. She was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Prasit of the home; two sons, Kadin "K.C." Nicholas Phoumivong and Evan Maddox Phoumivong; her parents, Koonkeo and Manivan Chanthorn; and a sister, Kristina Thrift and husband Douglas.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.