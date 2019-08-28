Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Alma Full Gospel Outreach Church
Arthur Crandell Obituary
Arthur Crandell
Arthur "Ray" Crandell, 72, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a security guard for Macsteel in Fort Smith and of the Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; three sisters, Shirley Wyers, Allene Brewer and Lorene Morse; and one brother, Robert Crandell.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammie Jameson and her husband Mike of Fayetteville and Angie Gwin and her husband William of Greenwood; three sisters, Roxie Atwood and Eular "Dottie" Bell Langley, both of Mulberry, and Mary Sue Bascue of Ozark; two brothers, Edward Crandell of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Earl Crandell of Mulberry; five grandchildren, Courtney Smith, Christian Gwin, Curtis Gwin, Brandon South and Chandler Bielser; two great-grandchildren, Isabella Smith and Rowan Gwin; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Alma Full Gospel Outreach Church with burial to follow at Hight Cemetery in Ozark, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019
