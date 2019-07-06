|
|
Arthur Hampton
Arthur M. Hampton, 79, of Fort Smith left this world July 4, 2019. He was born March 18, 1940, in Louisville, Ky. Arthur was a devoted husband, father and papa. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Chaffee. He enjoyed golf, the horse races, his friends and Las Vegas. Arthur was an insurance agent and the owner of Star & Associates. Before Arthur got into the insurance business, he was the owner of Hampton's Foreign Car Specialists and the owner and operator of Hampton's Doughnuts in Lima, Peru. He was loved by many and made friends with everyone he met. He was known best for his laughter, smile and jokes.
Arthur is survived by his two sons, Stephon Hampton and Timothy Hampton; his brother and sisters, Earl Hampton, Mary Ann Key, Earline Succar and Norma Jean Stidham; five grandchildren, Ashley Smith, Raymond Hampton, Chelsea Hampton, Nathan Hampton and Samantha Hampton; three great-grandchildren, Madison Ocasio, Marilyn Hughes and Charley Smith; his nieces, Chandra Miller, Karen Ward, Teresa Maxey Rambo and Deborah Robinson, as well as 15 other nieces and nephews that are out of state; and his best friend, Debbie Lamb.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Hampton; his beloved wife of 55 years, Betty Hampton; his niece, Carla Neely; and his nephew, Eric Maxey.
Arthur will be missed dearly, but he is now at peace and reunited with the love of his life, Betty, who he longed for.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions made in honor of Arthur should be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
To send online condolences, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on July 7, 2019