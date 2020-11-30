Arthur Jordan

Arthur "Kevin" Jordan, 45, of Pocola passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 13, 1974, in La Mirada, Calif., to Henry Harold and Marilyn Kay (Wilson) Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Tim Pounder.

Survivors include his wife, Carmelita; a son, Kevin Tyler Jordan; four brothers, Henry Harold Jordan Jr., Jerry Jordan, D.J. Jordan and Randall Moriss; three sisters, Marilyn Louque, Tracey Jordan and Stacey Alford; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will be Wednesday at Dustin Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.

Honorary pallbearers are Zack Boyd, John Jordan, James Jordan, Hunter Northcutt, Stormy DuBach and Ashley Jordan.



