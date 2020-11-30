1/1
Arthur Jordan
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Jordan
Arthur "Kevin" Jordan, 45, of Pocola passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 13, 1974, in La Mirada, Calif., to Henry Harold and Marilyn Kay (Wilson) Jordan.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Tim Pounder.
Survivors include his wife, Carmelita; a son, Kevin Tyler Jordan; four brothers, Henry Harold Jordan Jr., Jerry Jordan, D.J. Jordan and Randall Moriss; three sisters, Marilyn Louque, Tracey Jordan and Stacey Alford; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will be Wednesday at Dustin Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
Honorary pallbearers are Zack Boyd, John Jordan, James Jordan, Hunter Northcutt, Stormy DuBach and Ashley Jordan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
(918) 436-2415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans & Miller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved