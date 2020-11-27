Arthur Kidd
Arthur Gordon Kidd, 100, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 23, 2020. He was born July 18, 1920, in Austin, Texas, to Arthur Werner Kidd and Winifred Kathryn Kidd. He was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church.
Arthur was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. He was married to Hazel Lewis of Greenwood. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Fort Monmouth, N.J., during World War II and later worked in New York City until his retirement. He continued his service in the armed forces as a member of the New Jersey National Guard, rising to the rank of major and executive officer of the local battalion headquarters.
After his retirement, he and his wife Hazel returned to Fort Smith in 1991. After Hazel passed away in 1997, he married Laurel Roberts Bailly in 2000. He served as a volunteer in the local Coast Guard Auxiliary for 15 years from 2001-2016. He was an avid senior swimmer and medaled in local events and the senior games in Houston in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hazel Inez Kidd; and a brother, Robert Kidd.
He is survived by his wife, Laurel; a daughter, Cynthia Apfelbaum and husband Holger of New Jersey; three sons, Arthur William Kidd of Fort Smith, Douglas Gordon Kidd and wife Patricia of Vienna, Va., and Walter Kenneth Kidd of Tampa, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Edwards Funeral Home with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
