Arthur LeJong
Arthur Emile LeJong, 82, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force, a veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of VFW Post 6527, Greenwood Masonic Lodge 31 F&AM and Jenny Lind Masonic Lodge 503 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue LeJong; a son, Mark LeJong; and a sister, Ella Mae Holland.
He is survived by a son, Michael LeJong and wife Katie of Greenwood; a daughter, DeLynn McCash and husband Rodney of Jefferson City, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Methodist Village Senior Living Foundation, 7811 Euper Lane, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.