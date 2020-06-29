Arthur LeJong
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur LeJong
Arthur Emile LeJong, 82, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force, a veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of VFW Post 6527, Greenwood Masonic Lodge 31 F&AM and Jenny Lind Masonic Lodge 503 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue LeJong; a son, Mark LeJong; and a sister, Ella Mae Holland.
He is survived by a son, Michael LeJong and wife Katie of Greenwood; a daughter, DeLynn McCash and husband Rodney of Jefferson City, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Methodist Village Senior Living Foundation, 7811 Euper Lane, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved