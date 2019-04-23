|
Arthur Murphy
Arthur Tom Murphy, 70, of Hartford passed away April 20, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1948, in San Pedro, Calif., to the late David and Elizabeth (Hartigan) Murphy. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is survived by two brothers, Jack David and George Murphy, both of Hartford; and one sister, Jean Stidham of Phoenix. He was loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service officiated by Brother Tom Harris will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Hartford Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. AR-10, Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019