Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel-Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel-Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Hartford Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Murphy


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Murphy Obituary
Arthur Murphy
Arthur Tom Murphy, 70, of Hartford passed away April 20, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1948, in San Pedro, Calif., to the late David and Elizabeth (Hartigan) Murphy. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is survived by two brothers, Jack David and George Murphy, both of Hartford; and one sister, Jean Stidham of Phoenix. He was loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service officiated by Brother Tom Harris will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Hartford Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. AR-10, Greenwood.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now