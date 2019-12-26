|
Arthur Winton
Arthur Paul Winton, 81 of Shady Point passed away Dec. 25, 2019, in Pocola. He was born Oct. 14, 1938, in Blanco, Okla., to Annie Marie (Tomlin) and Frank Lee Winton. Paul was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from Whirlpool after 37 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially coon hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alma JoAnn (Mullen) Winton; a daughter, Marcia Ann Brummett; a daughter-in-law, Crystal Winton; and a brother, Noble Winton.
Survivors include three sons, Jerry Winton and wife Brenda, Joey Winton and James Winton and wife Lola; two sisters, Margie Harris and Thursey Harris Hanyan; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with burial to follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing and visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
Active pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Autry, Bill Turner and the guys at the coffee shop.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 28, 2019