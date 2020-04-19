Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Arvell Clopton Obituary
Arvell Clopton
Arvell "Sonny" Clopton, 96, of Dayton passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. He was a retired truck driver from Gordon's Transport and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie; and two sisters, Bobbie Gleason and Barbara Brooks.
He is survived by two sons, Dave Clopton and wife Tanoka of Texarkana, Ark., and Grady Clopton and wife Cathy of Huntington; a daughter, Elaine Rogers and husband Bill of Fordyce; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21 at Lovelace Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 20, 2020
