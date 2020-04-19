|
Arvell Clopton
Arvell "Sonny" Clopton, 96, of Dayton passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. He was a retired truck driver from Gordon's Transport and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie; and two sisters, Bobbie Gleason and Barbara Brooks.
He is survived by two sons, Dave Clopton and wife Tanoka of Texarkana, Ark., and Grady Clopton and wife Cathy of Huntington; a daughter, Elaine Rogers and husband Bill of Fordyce; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21 at Lovelace Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 20, 2020