Ashlea Christie
Ashlea Christie, 31, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was the loving wife to a devoted husband, Ethan Christie. They shared eight years of marriage and adventures together. Born in Fort Smith, she was the fifth daughter and 11th child of Jerry Robbins and Marsha Schneider. She graduated from Mountainburg High School in 2008. She belonged to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Alma and was a dedicated Witness. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time hiking in nature, gardening, homesteading, raising her animals and caring for her children. She will be remembered for her strength, kindness, joy, peaceful heart and love of life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Robbins.
She is survived by her spouse, Ethan Christie of Mountainburg; two children, Santo Rizzo V and Caitlyn Christie of Mountainburg; six sisters, Monica Robbins of Mountainburg, Amber Davilla of Alma, Heather Robbins of Van Buren, Kayla Robbins of Mountainburg, Maegan Robbins of Mountainburg and Farrah Robbins of Fort Smith; seven brothers, Jeremy Robbins of Van Buren, Derek Robbins of Booneville, Timothy Robbins of Van Buren, Bryan Robbins of Van Buren, Kevan Robbins of Sallisaw, Stephen Robbins of Van Buren and Shaun Robbins of Fort Smith; 47 nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and -nephews; and her mother, Marsha Schneider.
An intimate family and friends memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ashlea Christie Children's Fund at Bank OZK, account ending in 1101 or her GoFundMe account online at gf.me/u/xm75tv.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 1, 2020