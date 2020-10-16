1/
Ashley Cubbage
2008 - 2020
Ashley Cubbage
Ashley Elizabeth Cubbage, age 12, of Mulberry passed away Oct. 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 2008, at Camp Lester Naval Hospital in Okinawa, Japan.
Ashley was a Make-A-Wish kid, an honorary member of the Mulberry Fire Department and a Marine Corps baby.
She was preceded in her journey to heaven by her grandmother, Luana "Nonna" Deaton; a cousin, Terry Roberts; an aunt, Aimee Curry; her great-aunts and -uncles, Kathleen Wood, Myra Thomas, Bob McKeegan, Pat Dulude and George Roberts; and her great-grandparents, Ida Tiger, Elmer and Goldie Deaton and Sally Sutcliff.
She resided at home with her mother, Kristle Deaton Cubbage; her grandfather, Tim "Da" Deaton; and her little sister, MacKenzie. She is also survived by her father, Joshua Cubbage; her bonus mom, Katy Cubbage; three little brothers, Brantley, Jaxson and Aiden; her grandparents, Timothy and Merry Cubbage; and her great-grandfather, Robert Sutcliff. Ashley was greatly loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins, and especially her godparents, Brandi Bugg, Eric Pylant, Shilo Williams, J.B. Davis, Anthony Flurry and Karen and Phillip Coppedge.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Vaught Cemetery (35.6694,-94.15512), under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Flurry, Eric Pylant, Jeff Marvin, Jesse Williams, Justin Pugh, Ben Brewer, Jesse "Junior" McChristian and Nathan Tooley.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Mulberry Fire Department and Auxiliary.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Viewing
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
OCT
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Vaught Cemetery
