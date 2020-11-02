Ashley Fore

Ashley Anne (Cotton) Fore, 40, of Hartford, formerly of Paris, died Oct. 29, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Family Life Center in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

She is survived by three daughters, Amber Stephens and Autumn and Zoie Bell; a son, Blaize Fore; her mother, Bobbie Riggs; her father, Garland Cotton Jr.; a stepsister, Melanie Decker; three brothers, Garland Cotton and Jackie and Andy Moeller; her grandmother, Alice Wright; and six grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store