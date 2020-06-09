Audine Davis
Audine Davis, who resided in Charleston, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born May 12, 1932, on Barber Ridge Road in the Barber community in Logan County to W.C. Lowe and Harriet (Norris) Lowe. She was 88 years old. Audine was a homemaker, a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon Roy Davis; two grandsons, Joey Wright and Timothy Ray Terry; seven brothers; and six sisters.
She is survived by four daughters, Peggy Nelms and husband Jim of Ozark and JoAnn Gunzenhauser, Beverly Appleton and Rhonda Smothers and husband Stinger, all of Charleston; a son, Roy Davis and wife Pam of Lavaca; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Pine Log Cemetery in the Barber community with Kris Bolin officiating, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Public viewing will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Nelms, Bradley Nelms, Mike Franklin, Cody Woodrum, Ronnie Hutchins and Shane Pearcy.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.