Sister Audrey Becker, age 89, died Aug. 13, 2020, at Chapel Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Smith. The family of Aloysius and Regina (Schmitz) Becker welcomed their daughter, Mildred Loraine Elizabeth, into their family on Oct. 5, 1930, in Paris. The death of her mother when she was a young girl had a lasting impact on her life.
Upon being received at St. Scholastica Convent on June 24, 1947, she took the name Sister Mary Audrey Becker. Sister Audrey was a member of the monastic community for 74 years. She taught at St. Meinrad School in Prairie View, St. Winand School in McGehee, Sts. Peter and Paul School in Morrison Bluff, St. Vincent DePaul School in Rogers, St. Vincent School in Hattieville, St. Mary School in Altus, St. Boniface School in Fort Smith and St. Joseph School in Paris. She also taught at St. Gabriel School in Kansas City and St. Francis De Sales School in Lebanon, Mo., as well as St. Martin De Porres School in Amarillo, Texas, and Nazareth School in Nazareth, Texas.
As a young sister, in first profession, she served her community as sacristan. Following a 40-year teaching career, Sister Audrey served as the assistant to the director of St. Scholastica Center. From 2001-15, she served as the monastery secretary and treasurer. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education at Quincy College in Quincy, Ill., and her master's degree in religious education at Loyola University in Chicago. Sister Audrey enjoyed cooking; one favorite recipe included her famous cashew chicken. She excelled at computers and various kinds of arts and crafts. She was gifted in growing Christmas cactus plants. She was close to her family and loved to share stories of her many experiences. One of her stories was of her year teaching 72 first graders at St. Boniface in the 1950s. She liked peanut butter, Native American dream catchers, Payday candy bars and playing games on her laptop.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Elizabeth (Schmitz) Becker; three brothers, Wilfred, Kenneth and Steven Becker; a sister, Pat Brannon; a sister-in-law, Nancy Becker; and two brothers-in-law, Arland Perkins and Jerry Sax.
She is survived by a brother, David Becker; four sisters, Fran Perkins, Jean and Dr. Charles Holman Jr., Deloris Sax and Glenda and Don Barnett; two sisters-in-law, Doris Becker and Lisa Becker; many beloved nieces and nephews; and members of her Benedictine family.
Mass for Christian burial for Sister Audrey will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Scholastica Monastery Continuing Care Fund, 1315 S. Albert Pike Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
