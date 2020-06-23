Austin Steed
Austin Dean Steed, 22, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a team crew manager at McDonald's in Van Buren and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Cindy Fagan Merechka.
He is survived by his parents, Harold and Jennifer Steed III of the home; a sister, Cindy Lynn Steed of the home; his maternal grandfather, Harry Lynn Merechka of Van Buren; and his paternal grandparents, Harold and Donna Steed Jr. of Mountainburg.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Ocker Memorial Chapel with cremation to follow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends and relatives from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Austin Garnes, Kyle Walter, Matthew Merechke, Maverick Merechke and Coise Wyninger.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.