Austin Steed
Austin Steed
Austin Dean Steed, 22, of Van Buren died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with cremation to follow.
He is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Harold Steed III; a sister, Cindy Steed; and his grandparents, Donna and Harold Steed Jr. and Harry Merechka.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
JUN
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Steven Kovalck
