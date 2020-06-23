Or Copy this URL to Share

Austin Steed

Austin Dean Steed, 22, of Van Buren died Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with cremation to follow.

He is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Harold Steed III; a sister, Cindy Steed; and his grandparents, Donna and Harold Steed Jr. and Harry Merechka.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



