Autry Morgan


1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Autry Morgan Obituary
Autry Morgan
Autry Morgan, 79, of Mansfield died Friday, May 17, 2019.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of Christ in Mansfield with burial with full military honors at Clarks Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
He is survived by five children; Danny, Linda, Gary, Jimmy and Reece Morgan; three siblings; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 20, 2019
