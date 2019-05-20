|
|
Autry Morgan
Autry L. Morgan, 79, of Mansfield, passed away May 17, 2019, in Fort Smith. Autry was born July 6, 1939, in Greenwood to the late Elzie and Grace (Hope) Morgan. Autry served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and retired honorably. After that, he drove trucks for 20 years and spent the next seven years preaching the word of God.
Autry is survived by five children, Danny Morgan of Naples, Fla., Linda Morgan of Fort Smith, Gary Morgan of Mansfield, Jimmy Morgan of Pocola and Autry Reece Morgan and wife Amy of Van Buren; 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Kyle, Chris, J.D., Hope, Brenton, Derek, Dylan, Landon, Ryleigh and Emma, with one on the way, Madelyn; 11 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Elwanda and husband Jerry Loggins of Natural Dam, Jerry Don Morgan of Mansfield and Janice and husband B.J. Delp of Mansfield; two close friends, Barbara Morgan and Carol Lynn Hawkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of Christ in Mansfield with the Rev. Gary Colley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Clarks Chapel Cemetery with full military honors, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be Autry Reece Morgan, Melvin Robertson, Jimmy Morgan, David Morgan, Mark Efurd and Duwayne Morgan.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Morgan, Danny Morgan and Derek Morgan.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on May 21, 2019