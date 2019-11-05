|
Avis Hubbs
Avis "Jacki" Jacquelyn Hubbs, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Cook, Neb., to Walter and Rose Damme. She taught in a one room school in Cook at the age of 16. She and J.C. were married in 1948. They moved to Fort Chaffee in 1950. She was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and a member of Arkansas Veterinary, Medical Auxiliary Optical Mrs. Club, Chapter P. PEO and Garden Gate Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. J.C. Hubbs, two sisters and a brother.
She is survived by three children, Pam Cumnock and husband Mike, Dr. Randy Hubbs and wife Liz and Dr. Kerry Hubbs; three grandchildren, Deven Cumnock, Alissa Royal and husband Scott and Cody Hubbs and wife Sara; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler Cumrock, Ayden Cumnock, Landry Royal and Luke and Lilly Hubbs.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church or the .
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019