Axie Calma
Axie Aline Calma, of Cowlington, Okla., was born May 7, 1931, in Braden, Okla., to Lish and Valarie (Belcher) Jones and passed away March 26, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 87.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Holloman; three sons, Michael Calma, Thomas Calma and wife Amy and Jerry Calma and wife Shirley; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Buck Jones; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lish and Valarie Jones; her husband, Louis Joseph Calma; one great-great-grandson, Jaxson Gavin; one sister, Hazel Howard; and six brothers, Spencer, Mathew, Luke, Hoyt, John, and Donald Jones.
Axie was a long time member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church in Spiro.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church in Spiro with Father Jim Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro. Rosary service will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with family and friends visitation to follow. Public viewing hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Calma, Jeremy Calma, Wesley Calma, Dakota Calma, David Ousley and Joey Bowen.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019