Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Ayden Strickland Obituary
Ayden Strickland
Ayden Tuff Strickland, infant son of Paige and Chad Strickland of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Tulsa.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Sabrina Strickland.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Karen and Keith Montgomery of Van Buren; his great-grandparents, Karen and Don Vaught of Winslow and Marie and Bill Montgomery of Van Buren; and an uncle, Will Montgomery of Van Buren.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 17, 2020
