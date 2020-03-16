|
Ayden Strickland
Ayden Tuff Strickland, infant son of Paige and Chad Strickland of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Tulsa.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Sabrina Strickland.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Karen and Keith Montgomery of Van Buren; his great-grandparents, Karen and Don Vaught of Winslow and Marie and Bill Montgomery of Van Buren; and an uncle, Will Montgomery of Van Buren.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 17, 2020